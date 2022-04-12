SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Current Springfield City Council members will spend Tuesday interviewing potential candidates to fill the Zone 1 seat and plan to announce their choice Tuesday afternoon.

The Zone 1 council seat became vacant after Angela Romine decided to file her candidacy for the District 30 State Senate seat in the Missouri General Assembly.

Four people have applied to fill the Zone 1 council seat. That number dropped from five after Amy Blansit took her name out of the running so she could file to run to represent the 133rd district in Missouri’s State House in Jefferson City.

Springfield’s Zone 1 council member represents northwest Springfield. Springfield’s council is made up of four zone representatives and four general seat representatives.