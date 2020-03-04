Springfield Weather Service Jumps in for Paducah

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s National Weather Service is stepping in to help those impacted by the deadly storm.

At least 22 people are confirmed dead after multiple tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early this morning.

Kentucky is seeing some of the after-effects which caused a communications outage at Paducah, Kentucky’s National Weather Service.

Springfield is using its technology to send out warnings for the Paducah National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Steve Runnels says his team prepares for these types of situations.

“Our mission is to protect life and property, and normally, that means 37 counties in Southeast Kansas, Southwest Missouri, but in this case, if we have the ability to help out folks onto the Ohio Valley, onto Kentucky, we can do anything we can do to meet that mission,” Runnels said.

Backing Paducah could take weeks but Runnels says his teal will be ready for as long as it takes but there are limitations to what they can do.

“We can issue tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, we can put out social media posts.” Runnels said “Bottom line is can we provide the services from here that will help the public over there in Western Kentucky? “

Not only Kentucky, but other areas Paducah serves such as Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois, and Southeast Missouri.

Springfield has already been providing timely alerts.

When the communications were lost over in the Paducah area, the severe thunderstorms had ended, however, we continued issuing flash flood warnings which can be just as deadly,” Runnels said.

In a backup situation, Runnels says location shouldn’t be an issue.

“It’s the goal of the National Weather Service that You don’t necessarily need to know where that warning is coming from, as long as you receive it, understand it and respond to it, we’re gonna save lives together,” Runnels said.