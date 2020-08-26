Springfield wants public opinion on Grant Avenue Parkway project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield scheduled a launch of a community-wide virtual project to let residents weigh in on the building of Grant Avenue Parkway.

The public survey will begin on Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to explain the different workshops planned throughout the month of September.

The other scheduled workshops are:

West Central Neighborhood Workshop (Grand Street to College Street) – 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9

Downtown Workshop – 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17

Fassnight Neighborhood Workshop (Sunshine Street to Grand Street) – 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23

All four virtual workshops will be livestreamed from grantavenueparkway.com and the City’s Facebook page.

Workshops will be recorded and broadcast on the City’s cable channels – Mediacom channel 15.1 and 80 and AT&T Uverse channel 99 at noon on Wednesdays and 8 p.m. on Saturdays during September 2020.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we are ready to bring the community together in this effort,” says Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement. “Maybe not physically, but we’ve assembled a variety of virtual, interactive tools that we’ll use to engage the diverse body of stakeholders along the route.”

The parkway will connect Downtown Springfield to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium with different neighborhoods, parks and Ozark Greenway connections in between.

The information gathered at the virtual workshops will be used to give guidance on different parts of the parkway.

Grant Avenue Parkway is funded mostly by a $21 million grant from the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development.