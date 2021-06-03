Springfield victim center to close for ten days to relocate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Victim Center in Springfield will be closed from June 3 through June 13 as the center will be relocating.

The center is currently at 819 N. Boonville and will be moving to 815 W. Tampa Street.

The new location will provide nearly 50% more space to help victims. The new space will be opened on June 14 at 9 a.m.

The Victim Center served more than 4,500 people in 2019.

Along with the new location, the center launched its Build Hope Campaign, aiming to raise 1.3 million dollars. They’ve already raised 86% of that.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

KOLR Steve Heather 300x250

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now