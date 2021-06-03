Springfield victim center to close for ten days to relocate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Victim Center in Springfield will be closed from June 3 through June 13 as the center will be relocating.

The center is currently at 819 N. Boonville and will be moving to 815 W. Tampa Street.

The new location will provide nearly 50% more space to help victims. The new space will be opened on June 14 at 9 a.m.

The Victim Center served more than 4,500 people in 2019.

Along with the new location, the center launched its Build Hope Campaign, aiming to raise 1.3 million dollars. They’ve already raised 86% of that.