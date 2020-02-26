Springfield Utilities prepping to set up new broadband model

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield residents will have a chance to use a new broadband model in three years thanks to the “Springnet Fiber Expansion” project.

Springnet is a division of City Utilities (CU) that provides internet service to customers with high bandwidth needs.

When finished, it will add over 1,000 miles of fiber optic lines in Springfield which touches nearly 15,000 points giving almost every home and business access to fiber.

The project will not increase utility rates, it is entirely funded by tenants who lease the fiber from CU and Springnet.

Fiber lanes are protected from weather damages including storm and weather damage and provide benefits to businesses and homes.

“Larger reach, we know that many cases businesses are using software as a service, so they’re using amazon cloud, services like that, this allows them to have that service at light speed,” said Jeff Bertholdi, director of Springnet.

CU is currently installing these fiber-optic lines in North Springfield along the I-44 corridor, after that, they will be moving to the northwest part of town along the West Bypass.

They will continue to move throughout the city in the next 24 to 36 months.