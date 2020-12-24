Springfield university working with countries to fight climate change

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University demonstrated the importance of collaborating with other countries to tackle the issue of climate change as it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of the West Indies in the Caribbean.

Climate change affects the entire earth and all countries in the world. The University of the West Indies, located in Jamaica, is one of the countries where you can visually see the changes in ocean currents.

“More storms, warmer water, changing currents, in a lot of ways like for us we don’t really think about that if you’ve been a fishing culture for 100 years, then you know how these currents work, and all of a sudden they change, they don’t catch as many fish,” said Dr. Robert T. Pavlowsky, a distinguished professor with the geography geology and planning department at Missouri State University and Director of the Ozarks Environmental and Water Resources Institute.

Dr. Pavlowsky travels with his students to Jamaica for a week or two to see the effects of climate change up close, “They can talk to the fisherman,” Dr. Pavlowsky said, “the whole world is being affected by climate change.”

He said one of the main concerns is our glaciers melting and it will cause sea levels to rise, “a very small increase in sea level rise will affect flooding, currents, a lot more than you normally would think,” Dr. Pavlowsky explained, “when storms come, they drive waves to shore, and they raise the sea level temporarily, sometimes the water can raise up 10 to 20 feet higher than the normal sea, so if you go to the beach, and you’re standing there, think about 10 to 20 feet above your head and all that has to happen is if sea level rises a foot, that effect, if you multiply it out, will have an effect of a thousand or more inland.”

And so this memorandum of understanding allows students and faculty to be more involved across the whole campus.

“It should open up a lot more interest, and hopefully create a wider resource base,” Dr. Pavlowsky said.

“The main benefits really have to do with the interaction that takes place between students between two different universities or two different countries, two different cultures,” said Brad Bodenhausen, associate vice president international education and training at Missouri State University.

Bodenhuasen said this gives students the opportunity to see the world, “we live in a diverse world. The United States represents only 4% of the world’s population. So any skills our students can gain that help them work with people who think differently, see the world differently, and have had different experiences will help them very much in their current studies and future careers. Many things and challenges in the world today, environmental, healthcare, and many other things don’t rely on national borders. It requires global collaboration.”

If you’re interested in any study abroad programs, click here.