Springfield university sets up scholarship for African American students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is offering a new scholarship for Student African-American Brotherhood (SAAB) participants.

The SAAB provides systems to support men of color who want to go into post-secondary education.

Students who apply for the scholarship must be active members of SAAB during their senior year of high school and be nominated by your organization director or designee.

Doctor Tyrone Blesoe, the founder of SAAB, said he hopes other institutions follow suit with scholarships.

“This day is very important as we think about affordability issues for our students, especially for direct to high school to college,” said Blesoe. “And, to have this be one of the first scholarships of this type in the country is just incredible for us.”

The scholarship is worth $2,000 and is offered for the first year of undergraduate study and may be renewed for three years.