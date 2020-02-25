Springfield University plans budget for next year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) is starting to plan its budget for the next school year.

We’re always looking for efficiency,” said Clif Smart, president of MSU. “And so the budget we’re working on now cuts three million dollars of expenses out of the budget.”

Students and state appropriations provide 97% of MSU’s operating funds.

Smart says on the state side, the university starts planning using the governor’s budget recommendation.

All of the two and four year schools are expected to receive the same funding as last year which is $94 million for MSU.

Smart says they’re working to see if they can get some increase through the House Budget Committee.

As for the student side, Smart says they are still gathering information with first-time freshmen, transfer students and graduate students.

Things are especially uncertain with international students due to the coronavirus.

“For example, we got about 100 students from one of our partner universities in China they want to start here in the fall. Will they get visas, will they be able to travel,” Smart said.

After the governor signs the state budget around May and the university has a good idea of how many students are coming in, a draft budget will be presented to the board.

A final budget will be presented in the first week of June.