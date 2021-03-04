Springfield university offers scholarship to members of law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield university is offering scholarships to people in law enforcement seeking degrees.

Drury University’s ” Badge to Bachelor’s” program gives those who qualify up to $500 in scholarship aid each semester of their two or four year college degree programs.

The scholarship works on participants wanting to take in-person or online classes.

“This is an exciting time for students who are going back to school to earn a degree as there are more options than ever for financial aid,” said Sarah Thornton, director of academic and student affairs for Drury GO. “Our advisors are the best in the business, and we can help walk you through all the options so that you leave no stone unturned.”

Those interested can apply online, contact a Drury GO enrollment specialist at 417-873-7373 or email go@drury.edu.