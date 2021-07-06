Springfield university hosts summer camp for gifted children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Summer camps for gifted children hosted by Drury University began July 5 and will last until July 16.

The day camps are organized by Drury’s Center for Gifted Education partnered with Springfield Public Schools.

“The older kids typically have an on-campus residential experience, but because of COVID we are waiting until next summer to offer that piece,” said Mary Potthoff, the director of Center for Gifted Education.

Children from pre-K to 11th grade have camp sessions available to them. This event has been going on for over 35 years.

Camp staff is fully vaccinated and will be required to wear masks; students are encouraged to wear a mask.

more information can be found on Drury’s website.

