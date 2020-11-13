Springfield university hosts event to dedicate gym to school supporters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) is dedicating a Greenwood gymnasium to one of the school’s biggest supporters.

The Missouri State University Foundation and Greenwood Laboratory School will be dedicating the Betty and Bobby Allison Event Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

Secondary education counselor Jeni Hopkins said she sees a lot of potential with the new area.

“I think this facility is going to house a lot of energy,” said Hopkins. “A lot of excitement. It is going to be electrifying. I think we will have a lot of events that we have the potential of hosting here, And we are very excited to do so here in this facility.”

A performance stage is in the 21,000 square-foot center as well as a gymnasium.