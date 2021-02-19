Springfield university expanding exhibition center to display student work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A university’s exhibition center is expanding to a building in Downtown Springfield to show off more work done by students.

Missouri State University will be using the Mark J. Hall Endowment on 326 N. Boonville thanks to the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters and the department of art and design.

“The Student Exhibition Center has served students well for more than 30 years,” said Shawn Wahl, Dean of Missouri State University. “We’re excited for this opportunity to expand our exhibition space and provide more opportunities for student work.”

The original Student Exhibition Center opened in 1986 on 838 E. Walnut St.