Springfield university discuss details of permanent tent theatre

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State University Board of Governors will vote on a multi-million dollar project the week of March 14.

On Wednesday, March 17, designers will present plans to add a permanent theater stage next to Craig Hall.

The large open-air structure will have removable seats for the summer’s Tent Theatre Season.

Over $5 million is required to build the theatre.

Other projects, including stormwater and landscaping improvements, will also be added.

The development is part of a larger $250 million fundraising campaign led by actor John Goodman several years ago.

If approved, work on the projects is expected to be complete by next spring.