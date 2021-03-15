Springfield university discuss details of permanent tent theatre

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State University Board of Governors will vote on a multi-million dollar project the week of March 14.

On Wednesday, March 17, designers will present plans to add a permanent theater stage next to Craig Hall.

The large open-air structure will have removable seats for the summer’s Tent Theatre Season.

Over $5 million is required to build the theatre.

Other projects, including stormwater and landscaping improvements, will also be added.

The development is part of a larger $250 million fundraising campaign led by actor John Goodman several years ago.

If approved, work on the projects is expected to be complete by next spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now