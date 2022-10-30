SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Kids around the Ozarks are gearing up for this Halloween. Many are getting a head start at some trunk-or-treat and spooky fun Halloween events.

“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to come out,” said Lorianne Dunn with the Springfield Little Theater, “Have a little fun. Everybody gets to come in a Halloween costume. “

At the Springfield Little Theater “Show Your Character” event, kids were able to play a bunch of games, get a ton of candy, and got the chance to watch performances.

“We love this event because it brings our theater family together and it gives them a place where they can celebrate Halloween in a theatrical way. Giving them opportunities and just coming together and playing is something that’s really healthy, is something that’s really wonderful. And something that everybody enjoys.” said Dunn.

At First Baptist Church, their yearly trunk-or-treat event had a better turnout than they expected.

“We’ve actually had more people than we anticipated. Our church donated so much candy.” said Trunk or Treat attendee Rebekah Wright, “This is an event that we do every year as a way to give back to our community and let them know that we’re here and that we love them for them”

Giving parents an alternative to regular trick-or-treating, and a way to bring the community together.

“It’s just safer. You can see the people. You know where you are. It’s better than walking into a stranger’s door,” said Wright.

For those who plan to trick or treat tomorrow, safety experts recommend going during daylight hours if you can and wearing costumes that are easy to walk in.