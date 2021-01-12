Springfield trails to see new renovations in summer of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield trails can expect a facelift this summer due to several new trail connection projects.

Brett Foster, the City Traffic Engineer for Public Works, presented these projects to City Council at their Jan. 12 meeting. Council will officially vote whether or not to approve the bids at their Jan. 25 session.

Kristen Milam, Communication Coordinator for the City of Springfield, provided the below synopsis of the projects.

Fassnight Trail

This project will extend the existing Fassnight Greenway Trail to connect with Phelps Grove Park and the Art Museum. The project will include a 10-foot, shared-use trail connection along Bennet from Jefferson to Clay.

Luster Avenue Sidewalk

This project will provide new sidewalk along Luster Avenue from Seminole to Sunset. This will fill a gap in sidewalk resulting in a continuous sidewalk corridor from Seminole Street to Battlefield Road and improved access to Field Elementary School. This project was bid in conjunction with the Fassnight project to size projects for bidding purposes.

Galloway Trail Reconstruction

This project will reconstruct a portion of the Galloway Trail between the Galloway Quarry and Republic Road. The existing, aging asphalt surface is deteriorating and will be replaced with an 8 to 10-foot wide, ADA-compliant concrete trail resulting in improved walkability on one of Springfield’s busiest trails.

The Sidewalk Connection to Galloway Trail

Project will provide new sidewalk along Lone Pine Avenue from Greenwood to Covington and along Covington to connect with the Galloway Trail. A traffic signal will also be added at Lone Pine and Greenwood with pedestrian crossings to improve a safe crossing for pedestrians and protect vehicular turning movements. This project will improve pedestrian connectivity and safety in this area.

Harvard Avenue Sidewalk

Project will provide new sidewalk along Harvard Avenue from Swallow to Aladdin Court. The project will make a much-needed pedestrian connection between Farmer’s Park to several single-family residences in the area.