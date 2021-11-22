Springfield traffic: Crews will be closing ramps at US 60 at Glenstone and Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers in south Springfield will need to keep an eye out for construction leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Contractor crews will be working to pave the Eastbound U.S. Route 60 ramp to Republic Road beginning at 8:00 p.m. Monday night, November 22. The ramp will reopen Tuesday morning, November 23.

The Southbound Glenstone Avenue ramp will be closed the next night, beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 23. It will reopen Wednesday, November 24 at 6:00 a.m. Expect traffic delays in the area during those hours.

The project is expected to be finished by May 2022. When crews are finished, there will be another lane on Route 60/James River Freeway in each direction between National Avenue and 65. Other elements of the project include consolidating the Glenstone and Republic ramps to Eastbound 60, building a roundabout in the area, and replacing deteriorating pavement.