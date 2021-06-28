Springfield to begin enforcing blatant crosswalk violations for both drivers and pedestrians

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department, starting June 30, will begin issuing citations for blatant driver and pedestrian crosswalk violations during weekly Yield Check events.

So far, the SGF Yield Check program has conducted nine checks around Springfield, resulting in an average driver yield rate of 46%. On average, officers pulled over and issued educational warnings to about 20 drivers per event.

“So far, Yield Checks have been a great way to educate about the severity of this issue in Springfield,” explains Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “If drivers don’t pay attention and they don’t yield to pedestrians, it puts people on foot in danger. As we transition from warnings to citations, we are emphasizing that crosswalk laws are a matter of life safety.”

The first Yield Check with citations will be at the intersection of Sunset Street and Grant Avenue.

According to the City, three SPD officers will place themselves at a designated crosswalk location for approximately four hours, monitoring for driver compliance. One officer in plain clothes will act as a pedestrian, a second will function as a spotter, and a third will be in a patrol car, ready to stop those who do not properly yield to the pedestrian.

There will be signage posted at the location to alert drivers they are approaching a checkpoint. Violators stopped will be given a warning and educational materials. Starting Wednesday, though, drivers may receive citations for blatant violations. Officers may also address any pedestrians that do not follow regulations, providing similar warnings and education to those who put themselves or others at risk.

Locations chosen for the Yield Check program are determined by Springfield Public Works and Springfield Police Department with guidance and input from citizens through the SGF Yields Citizen Action Group.