Springfield theatre cancels programming for the rest of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Gillioz Theatre is pausing programming for the rest of 2020 to keep its patrons, staff and performers safe.

Events canceled include the Imagine Concert on Dec.5, the annual screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 15 and the New Year’s Eve event on Dec. 31.

“While we are disappointed to pause our programming, we’re faced with making every effort to preserve the space and compromising our commitment to this community and our team,” said Geoff Steele, Executive Director. “That isn’t a compromise I am willing to make. Our team will take this time to prepare for a return in 2021 with more world-renowned talent and programming opportunities.”