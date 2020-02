SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tonight, Feb. 7, at the Gillioz Theatre, a group of actors is performing “The Milly Project.”

The show is a true account of an enslaved woman in Springfield who won her freedom through litigation.

The story is complete with spirituals and historical accounts.

Join performers and attendees for this free performance at seven.

You can also see documents from the Greene County archives highlighting Milly Sawyer’s Journey.