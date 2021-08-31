Springfield Tai Chi Master gives free lessons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A local Tai Chi master has been offering free lessons at Phelps Grove Park.

Dee Ogilvy has been studying Tai Chi for the last 30 years and teaching for the last 12. 11 of those years have been spent at Missouri State University. Ogilvy gained the title of Shifu (Master) in 2016.

“I think most of the students in the beginning are here to work on balance,” said Ogilvy. “We range from 20 to 81 in my classes.”

Tai Chi is often described as “meditation in motion,” and there is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems.

“Within each movement of Tai Chi there are three aspects,” said Ogilvy. “There is meditation, there is a Chinese medicine type of application, and because it is a martial art, there’s a martial application.

Ogilvy has studied under several Masters and Grand Masters as well.

Tai chi differs from other types of exercise in several respects. The movements are usually circular and never forced, the muscles are relaxed rather than tensed, the joints are not fully extended or bent, and connective tissues are not stretched.

Every day, but Wednesday at 9:00 AM at Phelp Grove Park, Ogilvy teaches any students who are willing to learn free of charge. She also teaches at MSU on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, you can go here