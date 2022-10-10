SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is putting on its annual Halloween show to let people enjoy the orchestra for free.

The show is called ‘Spooky Symphony,’ and it’s the 14th annual Halloween concert that the symphony has organized. Though the event is free, tickets are required, as seating is limited. If you want to secure your tickets to the show, you can fill out a form on the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s website to get them.

Visitors can make a full Halloween celebration out of the event by dressing up in their costumes. The concert features spooky sounds and Halloween classics.

‘Spooky Symphony’ is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts at Missouri State University. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and attendees may take their seats at 6:30 p.m.