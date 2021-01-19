Springfield survey shows level of crime among residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a recent survey of Springfield residents, one in five people said they have been a victim of a crime in the past 12 months.

Cora Scott, with the city of Springfield, said the results from the survey help understand perceptions by the population.

“The topics were intentionally chosen for a number of reasons,” said Scott. ” One is just the climate in the country, especially the racial awakening that we all felt with the horrible incident that happened with the senseless death of George Floyd and just other calls for social justice so we decided this survey would take a very quantitative analysis of those issues.”

The survey got more than 900 responders from Springfield residents, which is a 24% response rate from the randomly chosen 4,000 residents that received the survey in November 2020.

Some results said about 83% of people felt safe in their neighborhood during the day while 55% felt safe in their neighborhood at night.

Scott said the results of the survey could lead to potential legislation or action by city council.

“I think it’s important that we as a community take this opportunity to take a good long hard look at ourselves and be objective on where we are – both good and bad. If city council so decides, there could be some policy decisions that come out of this,” said Scott.

You can see all of the survey results on Springfield’s website.