Springfield surpasses recycling collection challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield reported 111.29 tons as its final collection for its month-long 100-ton paper recycling challenge.

Springfield says the challenge was issued on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15, 2020, and lasted through Thursday, Dec. 17.

“The response to this challenge shows how committed our community is to recycling and the environment,” said Sarah Zych, Purina factory manager. “Thank you to everyone who participated and helped achieve this impressive milestone. We are proud to produce sustainable products like Yesterday’s News right here in Springfield.”

The goal of this project was to increase awareness of recycling resources in the community.

“We are so excited that this challenge was a success,” said Ashley Krug, city market development coordinator. “Not only was 111 tons of paper diverted from the landfill, but the community really showed up this month! Springfield residents really care about sustainability, and we hope to see this boost in paper collection continue through the holidays and beyond.”

The amount of recycling collected during the challenge was 26 tons above the monthly average collected at Springfield recycling sites.