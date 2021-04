SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Kickapoo student is a semi-finalist in national bowling tournament.

Spencer Robarge, 18, recently competed in the United States Bowling Congress Master’s tournament, one of the five major tournaments on the PBA tour.

Robarge is finishing his final year at Kickapoo and is planning to further his schooling at Wichita State University.

His older brother, Blake DeMore, is also a professional bowler and he coaches Spencer as the Kickapoo High School head coach