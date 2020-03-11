Springfield stores running low on certain products due to coronavirus panic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local Walmart at Kearney and Glenstone is completely out of toilet paper due to people stocking up for the coronavirus, but is that the right thing to do?

Walmart released a statement saying: “We have authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand.”

County commissioner, Harold Bengsch, says he doesn’t think that’s a bad idea.

“I can’t offer them alternative options if there are no supplies left for them to buy, that is why it’s important for a person to not wait until the event occurs and then start buying,” Bengsch said.

While some agree, others do not.

“We’ve had so many threats of viruses and stuff for years and years and years and this one is just nuts,” said Laverne Cantrell, a shopper. “I mean it’s out there, we need to be aware, we need to take precautions. But this running out of toilet paper is just crazy.”

The health department is still reminding people that the risk for COVID-19 in Greene County is still low.

Walmart says it’s heavily ramping up efforts to keep their stores clean.