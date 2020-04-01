Springfield “stay at home” order means fewer cars and more speeding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– More people are staying at home, which means fewer cars on the road leading drivers to speed.

The Highway Patrol and Springfield Police say traffic crashes are up as well as the number of traffic tickets being written.

Officers and Troopers are still out in full force and are seeing drivers going upwards of 95 to 100 mph on highways, including I-44.

Troopers say there are fewer cars on the interstate, but more trucks hauling supplies people need. The Highway Patrol also says fatalities are up 4 percent this year compared to 2019.

Troopers believe it’s due to more people driving fast and causing more severe crashes.

They have seen an increase in folks outside and walking along the roads, making it more dangerous for pedestrians, and officers too.

Sam Carpenter, with the Highway Patrol, says if more people slowed down, that would mean fewer people getting stopped, and fewer contact officers have with the public.

Highway Patrol and Springfield Police both say if you do get stopped, officers might ask you general questions about your health but are not being required to ask if you are an essential worker or not.