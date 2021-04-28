Springfield standoff ends with suspect in hospital with smoke inhalation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A standoff in west Springfield ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Authorities with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office went to a home at 2736 W. Elm because the homeowner had a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says when authorities spoke with the suspect Wednesday morning, he said, “It’s going to get bloody.”

That’s when deputies backed off and called in the SWAT unit.

Authorities were in the process of negotiations that were determined unsuccessful. Officials then noticed smoke coming from the home and called the Springfield Fire Department.

Sheriff Arnott says the suspect then came out of the home on his own but was uncooperative, and they used non-lethal weapons to get him down.

The man was then taken to an area hospital with smoke inhalation issues, and some injuries from the force officers used to get him down.

Authorities believe no one else was in the house.