People and businesses are reacting after the upcoming Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

It’s a parade that goes back to 1980, that many have fond memories from.

“I brought both of my boys down to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and we did the dog contest at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Ashley White, who enjoys visiting Commercial Street. “It was really cute.”

Businesses along C-Street said these types of events really help bring new people to the area.

“Business wise it is a little bit of a bummer because we don’t rely on it, but we look forward to kind of the spike increase,” said Davin Gaskins, Chabom Teas and Spices Associate. “We look forward to really supporting the owner and his family and everything else we’ve really been incorporated into.”

Gaskins said when big events like this are canceled, they tend to come up with back-up plans to draw more people to the area.

“Whether it be being opened extra hours that day, or whether it be offering a new product, or being more active on social media to still incorporate, hey, we’re still open,” said Gaskins.

Organizers of the parade tell KOLR10 many of them are 65 years or older and immunocompromised. They said they just don’t feel safe holding the event because of COVID-19.

“I mean it’s sad, but I do understand everybody taking the precautions,” said Jennifer Eiffert, who enjoys visiting C-Street. “It’s just one of those things where we keep going, I understand. I can’t wait until we can start doing this again.”

People said they are excited for the upcoming Mardi Gras Celebration on C-Street. That is still set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 26.