SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled for the third year in a row due to COVID-19. Event organizers made ht announcement through social media Tuesday morning.

The St. Patricks Day Parade began in 1980 and was to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2020 but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers made the decision to cancel the parade for 2021 and now 2022 because of pandemic-related concerns.

Over the years, the parade has evolved into one of the city’s longest holiday parades at about 1.5 miles. The parade is hosted by the Irish Festival Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and promotes Irish culture in the Ozarks.