SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Investigators are looking into an assault turned homicide in Springfield on South Glenstone Avenue.

Springfield Police Officers said they responded to a 911 call over an assault at Rumors Cabaret on Jan. 30. Police found 37-year-old Jeffrey Brent with life-threatening injuries in the parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. On Feb. 20, Brent succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said the Springfield Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified a suspect in the case, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information in this homicide case is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This homicide is the third one in Springfield during 2022.