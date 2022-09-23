SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The suspect in a Springfield shooting has been found dead, according to police.

Robert Parmley was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 9:50 pm on Thursday, September 22.

A release from the Springfield Police Department states that Parmley was making suicidal threats with a gun at a home on N. Lyon Ave.

Officers responded to the scene, but Parmley refused to exit the house. Officers obtained a search warrant and entered the house to find Parmley deceased.

Parmley’s next of kin have been notified.

On September 16, Springfield Police investigated a shooting on the 1800 block of North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street.

Police said officers were called to the area because gunshots were heard just before 10:15 Friday morning. When officers arrived, they found Charles Tart’s body in a car. Police said Tart had been shot to death. He was 52 years old.

Parmley was identified as a suspect in the shooting and Springfield Police officers notified the public that he was considered potentially armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, September 20, police officers found Parmley’s vehicle abandoned, but were still unable to locate Parmley.

According to court documents, Parmley was charged with 2nd-degree murder and one count of Armed Criminal Action in the shooting of Charles Tart.