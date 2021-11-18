Springfield set to debut electric busses in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new ride is coming to town for public transit users in April 2022.

City Utilities is rolling out two electric buses.

“We went out for a low no emissions grant,” Director of Transit Services Matt Crawford said. “It’s a competitive grant through the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA). We were awarded $1.5 million on that grant to purchase two buses. We also get Missouri Natural Resources VW settlement to grant money just over $450 thousand.”

Each bus costs roughly $860 thousand, compared to diesel which is $450 thousand.

“We purchased these from a vendor in California,” Crawford said. “These were purchased to be built brand new.”

Right now, the buses are going through test runs. It’s rolling through 16 public transit routes.

“What we’re figuring out when a bus goes out on route is how many hours will it run, how many miles will it run, are their differences between the way different drivers drive the buses, and does that impact the charge and the number of miles we get out of them,” Crawford said.

The interior of the buses is almost identical to the diesel buses. However, the front is what looks different.

“The gage panel is different,” Crawford said. “It is a touch screen. All the lights and the warning lights have been moved from overhead down to lower so they can see those quickly.”

Crawford said the buses are also much quieter than the diesel buses. The electric bus runs on 7 batteries. The bus can get about 12 hours of travel in one day.

“It takes about three-and-a-half hours to charge up to one of the electric buses,” Crawford said. “If we’re charging them both at the same time, it’s going to take about seven hours.”

Before the buses are in service, they have to complete testing which takes a few months. As for the future, the city hopes to add more electric buses to its fleet.

“We do have a plan on file with the FTA to get 24 or 25 percent of our fleet converted to electric in 10 or 12 years,” Crawford said.

The city is also looking at converting some diesel buses into electric ones.