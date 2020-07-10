Springfield seniors look to make the best of Prom during a pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Briasia Williams is a soon-to-be Parkview High School class of 2020 graduate. Before she celebrates her accomplishments at JQH Arena in August, she’ll be attending what many students look forward to; Prom. But it won’t be the typical prom that you see in movies and TV shows.

Here’s a list of guidelines Williams and her classmates will have to follow at the Pythian Castle on July 24th:

It’s a seniors-only prom. Students from other grade levels and other schools are not allowed to attend.

Before entering the dance, students will have to show their student ID at the door and have their temperature taken. A temperature of 100.0 degrees or higher won’t be allowed in.

Students should bring and wear a mask. If a student doesn’t have one, one will be given to them.

Social distancing of at least three feet will be encouraged.

No food will be provided during the dance.

Along with this list, students have to pre-register for prom. Tickets can be bought from now until July 17 for $15. Parents also have to sign a participation waiver if their child is under the age of 18. It’s required to get into the dance.

Some parents and students have spoken out against these rules. KOLR10 reporter David Chasanov asked around on Facebook’s “Welcome to Springfield, MO” group.

One student commented, “I know a lot of us aren’t going.”

Another says in all caps, “THEY HAVE TAKEN ALL OF THE PRIVILEGES OF A GOOD PROM OUT! SO WHY GO!”

A parent also commented, “My daughter isn’t going.”

Williams says regardless of the rules and mixed reactions, she is still excited for prom.

“We are getting masks made to match our dresses,” Williams said. “And we still plan to do everything we planned to do like eat out and get pictures taken.”