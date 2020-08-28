Springfield sends untested rape kits to private lab due to backlog

This Thursday, April 2, 2015 photo shows an evidence bag from a sexual assault case in the biology lab at the Houston Forensic Science Center in Houston. Legislators in more than 20 states are considering _ and in some cases, passing _ laws that include auditing all kits and deadlines for submitting and processing DNA evidence. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is one more step closer to bringing justice for sexual abuse victims.

Last year, Missouri’s untested rape kit inventory was over 6,000, with 320 of them being in Springfield. As of August 28, Springfield’s number of backlogged rape kits is down to 119.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says SPD sent off a batch of 50 kits to a private lab for testing. Kits are normally sent to a state crime lab, which is currently overworked.

All of the kits at the police department have a police report attached. Once the results from a kit come back, SPD investigators work with victim advocates and prosecutors to determine the best course of action.

“I can’t wait for the day that we have none,” said Williams. “It will continue to be an issue, continue to weigh on us, and in the back of my mind that there are potential predators, perpetrators of sexual assaults that have not been brought to justice. Then, victims who have not seen that sense of justice.”

A law went into effect on August 28 that could help cut down even more backlogged kits. The law will establish a central repository within the crime lab specifically for these types of kits.