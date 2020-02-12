Springfield Senator breaks from party on Clean Mo redistricting ‘do-over’ vote, heads to state House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Amendment one to the Missouri Constitution is closer to ending up on a ballot for you to vote on again.

The Missouri State Senate approved Senate Joint Resolution 38 Monday. It now heads to the State House of Representatives.

Amendment One, or commonly known as Clean Missouri, establishes a non-partisan state demographer to draw district lines.

The redrawing of district lines happens after the census is completed and it’s intended to make sure voters in certain areas are correctly represented by their elected officials.

This new resolution would do away with the non-partisan demographer and rely on current bipartisan commissions in both the House and Senate to draw the lines themselves.

Republicans say they are doing this to prevent the state demographer from drawing district lines that favor Democrats.

Democrats say Republicans are attempting to overturn the will of the voters.

State Senator Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) did not vote with the party during the resolution’s third read.

He says he would rather wait for the already voter-approved Amendment One to play itself out. He says then they wouldn’t be trying to fix something that hasn’t happened yet.

“I hope that, no matter what happens with this, that communities of like-interest and like-size are kept intact, no matter how these maps are drawn,” said Hough. “Because to me, that’s the most important thing is making sure the voters feel accurately represented by the members of the House and the Senate.



“What I always like to remind my colleagues is at the end of the day, if you think you’re doing the right thing for your constituents, I don’t think anyone can argue with you.”

State Representative Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) praised Hough yesterday on Facebook for voting against the resolution saying,

“I’m thankful he’s listening to his constituents.” — Representative Crystal Quade

The resolution will now play out in the House and, if passed, will end up on a ballot for voters to vote on once again.