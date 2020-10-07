Springfield seeking a candidate for Board of Public Utilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City Utilities of Springfield is looking to fill its one spot on its 11-member Board of Public Utilities.

Applicants must meet a 2-year residency requirement and be able to attend meetings in the City Utilities board room on the last Thursday of each month at 3 p.m.

The Board is made up of citizens appointed by the Springfield City Council to serve three-year terms. The purpose of the Board is to “best serve customers and set the long-term direction for the utility as outlined in the City Charter.”

To apply, visit springfieldmo.gov or download and fill out the attached form and return it to the City Clerk’s office at the Busch Municipal Building, 840 Boonville.