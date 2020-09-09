Springfield Schools Superintendent to retire at the end of 2020-2021 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Schools Superintendent Dr. John Jungmann announces plans to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
“As we move forward, I wish SPS the very best and will work hand-in-hand with our Board of Education to ensure a smooth leadership transition,” continued Dr. Jungmann. “I look forward to finishing out my final year with the same passion and commitment that I have brought with me during each of the last six years. Our students need and deserve nothing less from each of us.”
Dr. Jungmann has served seven years as the leader of Missouri’s largest school district.
According to a press release, the district has achieved the following key successes during Dr. Jungmann’s tenure as superintendent:
- Development of a new strategic plan and system-wide focus on equity and diversity
- Completion of the district’s Facility Master Plan and passage of Proposition S, the largest bond in SPS history, providing $168 million for critical facility improvements
- Deployment of 1-to-1 devices to every student for equal access to technology
- Design and deployment of Launch, a virtual education program for more than 300 partner districts statewide
- Expansion of early childhood programming for an additional 500 students
- Improved teacher salaries, distinguishing SPS with the best schedule in the region
- Expansion of summer learning experiences through Explore
- Creation of new business and education partnerships in support of profession-based programming through the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Professional Studies (GO CAPS)
- Expanded regional collaboration through the Greater Ozarks Cooperating School Districts (GOCSD)