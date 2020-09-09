Springfield Schools Superintendent to retire at the end of 2020-2021 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Schools Superintendent Dr. John Jungmann announces plans to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

“As we move forward, I wish SPS the very best and will work hand-in-hand with our Board of Education to ensure a smooth leadership transition,” continued Dr. Jungmann. “I look forward to finishing out my final year with the same passion and commitment that I have brought with me during each of the last six years. Our students need and deserve nothing less from each of us.”

Dr. Jungmann has served seven years as the leader of Missouri’s largest school district.

According to a press release, the district has achieved the following key successes during Dr. Jungmann’s tenure as superintendent: