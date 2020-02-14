Springfield schools show progress under Proposition S

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The school improvements being done under Proposition S are running on time and on budget.

Springfield Public Schools posted a video with Springfield schools superintendent Dr. John Jungman and the director of operations overseeing the projects.

It shows the construction of the new early childhood center, which will open in August.

At Sunshine Elementary, the storm shelter is already up.

The exterior at Deleware Elementary is expected to be finished in about a month.

Crews have also finished 19 of 33 secure entrances, six new storm shelters at different facilities and have made everything ADA accessible.