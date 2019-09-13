Springfield schools English language learners program helps non-native students learn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Over 60 languages are spoken within Springfield Public Schools (SPS).

Weller Elementary strives to provide learning for all its students.

Students who are non-native English speakers participate in SPS’ English language learners program, the program teaches students English as well as give them support during the entire transition.

Students in Springfield public schools come from all walks of life and cultural background which makes for a diverse learning experience.

Laura McBride is an English language learner specialist at Weller Elementary who said once she learns that the school will be receiving a newcomer student she works to prepare current students for their arrival.

This is a developing story.