Springfield schools begin summer grab and go meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools announced they will begin summer grab and go meals starting Wednesday, May 27.

They will be providing meals for children 18 and under during the summer.

Families can pick up meals between the hours of 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week, May 27 – July 31.

According to the school district, they have reduced the number of days per week that families will pick up meals to three times a week and have increased the number of days that meals are provided to seven.

On Monday, you will pick up meals for Monday and Tuesday.
On Wednesday, you will pick up meals for Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday, you will pick up meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The meals will be available at 15 Springfield Public Schools for pick up.

