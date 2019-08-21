Springfield school reacts to unloaded gun student brought in handbag

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools is responding to a student who brought an unloaded firearm to Kickapoo High School.

A student was seen at Kickapoo High School on August 20 with an unloaded gun in a backpack.

Stephen Hall SPS Chief Communications Officer said ” There was an unloaded handgun, found in the student’s handbag. There was no ammunition, it was not loaded, it was not presented in a threating manner.”

Springfield Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for any weapon on their campuses.

Cherokee Firearms manager Seth Gains, who heard what happened at Kickapoo, has an eight-year-old and talks to her about how to react if someone has a gun in public.

Gains said an important part of being a gun owner is having those conversations with your children and informing them on what to do if they see someone with a gun in public.

Gains said if his daughter saw a classmate had a gun at school she is instructed to leave it alone and not touch it and go tell an adult.

SPS has introduced a new text to tip line where students, parents, staff, and the community can share information by text about any potential threats.

The new texting system helped the school get the situation under control quickly after a student reported the threat.

This is a developing story.