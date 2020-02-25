Springfield school hosts their first black history celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students at Pershing School in Springfield participated in the school’s first black history and culture celebration.

Students formed groups and used music, poetry and other forms to learn more about black culture and history. Latonya Douglas, the coordinator of Site Intervention, says the celebration all started because of the students.

“It is so important for kids to be strong and comfortable in their skin, and to be able to express where they’ve come from and be proud of it,” Douglas said. “Ms. Freeman had two students come up and say that they would like to do something special for black history month

Christine Peoples, a guest speaker, shared the legacy of Alberta’s hotel with students. The hotel was Springfields only lodging accommodation available to African Americans during the segregation era.