Springfield School District starts construction on new Early Childhood Center

Local News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A new early childhood education center in Springfield breaks ground on August 4, 2019.

Springfield voters approved a $168 million bond issue for Springfield Public Schools earlier this year. One of the projects included in that bond is a new early childhood education facility.

The new facility will be next to Carver Middle School and will hold 240 preschoolers.

The curriculum is nature-based for 4 and 5-year-olds.

The facility is expected to be open by August of 2020.

Registration is for children who turned 4 years old before August 1, 2019. Before enrolling, parents must fill out a short form and schedule a developmental screening.

For more information on the new center or to schedule a screening call 417-523-1333.

