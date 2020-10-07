Springfield school district may allow more in-person classes to certain students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools are considering making adjustments to its in-person learning model.
Currently, students go to in-person classes two days a week or go all virtual.
The learning adjustments go as follows:
- PreK-Grade 2: Students will return to five days of In-Person learning on Oct. 26.
- Grades 3-5: Students will return to five days of In-Person learning on Nov. 9.
- Grades 6-8: Students will return to five days of In-Person learning on Nov. 9.
- Grades 9-12: The current In-Person model will remain unchanged for the second quarter due to a higher rate of positive COVID-19 cases and greater potential for exposure for secondary students.
- Virtual Learning: Students learning from home five days a week will continue without changes.
The district says it will make a final decision in the week of Oct. 11. If adjustments are made, they will not go into effect until next semester.