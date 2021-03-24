Springfield school board candidate criticized for picture with drag queens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One Springfield Public School board candidate has come under recent critique stemming from a picture posted in 2017.

School board candidate Danielle Kincaid posted a picture in 2017 of her attending a drag queen brunch. Kincade is seen pictured with four performers.

According to a Facebook post by Danielle Kincaid for Springfield Public School Board of Education, someone screenshotted that post and added divisive language about Danielle and another school board candidate.

A screenshot of the text sent out says, “Critical Race Theory & drag queen values… that’s what your children will get with school board candidates Danielle Kincaid and Daniel Ogunyemi. We can do better, Springfield!”

Picture of text sent out to Springfield voters.

In response, Danielle says she will, “Never apologize for her commitment to upholding the dignity and value of every child in our school district.”

Another school board candidate, Brandi VanAntwerp, shared a statement on Facebook saying, “I stand with my fellow candidates in solidarity and want to confirm my support for equity and inclusion in our schools. I support the rights of LGBTQ+ students and staff.”

VanAntwerp wrote that she does not support the smear tactics and pledges to support all students, teachers, and staff.

Former Springfield City Councilman and candidate for re-election in April, Justin Burnett, sounded off on the topic giving tips to those who received the text message around Springfield.

“If you received one of these hateful text messages, please report it to the Missouri Ethics Commission. Anonymous political messages are illegal. The MEC can be reached at (573) 751-2020 or at helpdesk@mec.mo.gov.”