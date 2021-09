SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Leaders with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and area schools and universities will be providing a COVID-19 update.

Leaders from SPS, Drury University, Evangel University, Missouri State University, Ozarks Technical Community College and the Health Department will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, quarantine numbers and vaccination rates.

You can watch it live here at 1:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with information from the briefing.