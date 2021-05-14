Springfield schedules mattress recycling event for residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield organized a mattress recycling event for its residents to drop off at least two of their unwanted mattresses for free on Saturday, May 15.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Recycling Center.

Up to two mattresses or one mattress and box spring can be dropped off for free.

Usually, dropping off a mattress would cost $15, but the Clean Green Springfield initiative is covering the cost for the event.

Ashley Krug, with Environmental Services, explains why recycling mattresses is important.

“Mattresses, for example, don’t compact in the landfill, they take up a lot of space and can even damage equipment,” said Krug. “So if we can dispose of those through recycling instead, we can protect land space as well as make sure that we are protecting our environment,”