Springfield restaurant on fire on South National

Eric Latimer, with Springfield fire, says there was a fire confined to the kitchen area at Zio’s Italian Kitchen on South National.

When the fire fighters arrived at approximately 9 p.m., they say there was an active fire that took about 20 minutes to but out.

Management met the fire fighters outside and said they evacuated the building.

Latimer says there was no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was an event that happened inside of the kitchen, not caused by rioters.