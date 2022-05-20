SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person.

Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food.

The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage.

“They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything that needs to be done, and they don’t have to come all the way back to the kitchen to get the food,” said Donoho. “We just send it right out to them.”

Donoho said it’s hard enough to hire servers right now, let alone food runners.

Robot Rosie is programmed to go to each and every table in the restaurant.

It’s an investment, but one he said is worth it.

“You can work her unlimited hours,” said Donoho. “She doesn’t take a day off. She doesn’t need time off for vacation or anything like that. As long as you charge her every night, she works a full day. If you’re open 10-12 hours in a day, it boils down to somewhere around $7 or $8, which is less than minimum wage.”

Servers said eliminating so much back and forth brings some relief to their feet at the end of the day.

“I feel a lot happier working here, and it’s like she’s another server basically,” said Server Alycia Alvarado. “We’re definitely not shorthanded anymore, and it just helps a lot.”

The restaurant said the goal is not to take jobs from servers, but simply to make it easier on them.