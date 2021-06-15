Springfield residents vote on Commercial Street improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New improvements are coming to Commercial Street (C-street) in North Springfield.

Residents and business owners met at White River Brewing Company on Tuesday, June 15, to give their input on which projects they would like the city to complete first.

“There are some great ideas about sculpture walk and public art and I love kinda bringing that element into this space,” said Greg Johnson, a resident living on C-street

The $680,000 worth of improvements will be funded through special tax incentives.

Residents also talked about the Jefferson footbridge being restored. Contractors will give bids to the city over the next few weeks about adding an elevator and new stairs.